Two Pets Die, One Person Injured in North St. Cloud House Fire

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A house in north St. Cloud has substantial damage after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon.

The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to 1296 12th Avenue North at around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the home.

Crews started fighting the flames and evacuated the occupants.

One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries and two pets died in the blaze.

The fire department says the fire caused considerable damage to the main floor living area and there is smoke and water damage throughout the entire structure.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Office of the Fire Marshal.

