Two People Killed in Head On Collision in Central Minnesota

PENNOCK (WJON News) -- Two people died in a head-on collision in central Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 7:00 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 12 near Pennock in Kandiyohi County.

The driver of a Ford Explorer, 69-year-old Joyce Nokleby of Benson, and her passenger 83-year-old Llewellyn Nokleby of Benson, both died in the crash.

The driver of a Jeep Wrangler, 45-year-old Douglas Robinson of Waseca, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

