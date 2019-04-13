Two People Hurt in Vehicle Rollover in Stearns County

ST. JOSEPH -- Two people were hurt in a rollover crash in St. Joseph on Saturday morning. The incident happened at on Interstate 94 at County Road 75 shortly before 7:00 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a cargo van was going west on I-94, exited to the right and rolled over onto the roof.

The driver, 38-year-old Marie Howes , and her passenger, 14-year-old Layna Zeltinger, both of Hawkeye, Iowa, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Snow and ice are believed to have been factors in the crash.