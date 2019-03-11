Two People Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash in Elk River

ELK RIVER -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 4:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 10 and Joplin Street in Elk River.

A car driven by 89-year-old Joan Campbell of Elk River was going east on Highway 10 and going to turn left on Joplin Street. Meanwhile, an SUV driven by 69-year-old Lael Powell of Elk River was going west on Highway 10 in the right lane. Westbound Highway 10 had the green light. Troopers say Campbell turned in front of Powell and was struck broadside. A car driven by 35-year-old Qadar Dahir of Seattle, Washington was also at the light and was hit.

Campbell was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Powell was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Dahir was not hurt.