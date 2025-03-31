Two People Hurt in Stearns County Crash Monday

CROW RIVER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Belgrade Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 71 around 6:30 a.m.

The patrol says a semi and a pickup were traveling north on Highway 71 while an SUV was southbound. The vehicles collided at Greencrest Road in Crow River Township just northeast of the city of Belgrade.

The pickup driver, 51-year-old Theresa Sandvig of Belgrade, was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SUV driver, 29-year-old Brian Rademacher of Belgrade, was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The semi driver, 65-year-old Ronald Robinson of Belgrade, was not hurt.

The patrol says the road was dry at the time of the crash.

