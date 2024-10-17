Two People Hurt in Maple Lake Crash Wednesday

MAPLE LAKE (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Highway 55 in Maple Lake just after 2:00 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 33-year-old Samantha Evenson of Buffalo was traveling eastbound on Highway 55 while 60-year-old Julie Wennerberg of Clear Lake was going north on Wright County Road 8.

The two cars collided in the intersection.

A third vehicle driven by 23-year-old Trevor Homola of Watertown was stopped in the right-hand turn lane. The pickup was also struck in the collision.

Evenson was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and Wennerberg was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Homola was not hurt.

The patrol says Evenson was not wearing her seatbelt.

