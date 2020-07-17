Two People Hurt in Elk River Crash

ELK RIVER -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving an SUV and a semi in Elk River.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Friday around 12:30 p.m. on Highway 169 near the Highway 10 interchange.

A northbound SUV, driven by 80-year-old Ronald Svedjan of Pine Island, was attempting to change lanes in front of a semi, causing the two vehicles to make contact.

Svedjan and his passenger, 78-year-old Mary Svedjan, were taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, 46-year-old Jeffrey Steichen of St. Cloud, was not hurt.