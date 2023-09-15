Two People Hurt in Crash Near Becker

BECKER (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

A Jeep driven by 23-year-old Madisyn Donald of Luck, Wisconsin was going south on Highway 25.

A vehicle driven by 19-year-old Samuel North of Forest Lake was going east on Highway 10.

After the vehicles collided, the Jeep rolled into the ditch.

Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

