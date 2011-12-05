EDITOR'S NOTE: One of the subjects of this story requested their name be removed from this shoplifting story from 2011. Because both persons named in the story meet Townsquare Media's criteria for removing their identities, we redacted their names on May 12, 2026. You can read more about our news content policies on our Editorial Standards page.

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ST. CLOUD - Two people have been arrested for allegedly trying to shoplift merchandise from the JC Penny's store.

Police were called to the store just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

They say an 18-year-old woman from Hudson, Wisconsin tried to steal $3,000 worth of stuff. And a 30-year-old Big Lake man was also arrested for allegedly trying to help her.