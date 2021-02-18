Two Men Hurt in Rollover on Highway 10 in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- Two men were taken to the hospital after their vehicle rolled.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on westbound Highway 10 at Minnesota Boulevard in south St. Cloud.
A car driven by 19-year-old Logan Weaver of Rogers went off the road and rolled landing on its wheels in the median.
Weaver and his passenger, 21-year-old Devin Bennington of Elk River, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Get our free mobile app