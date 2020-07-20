Two Injured in Todd Co. Crash

EAGLE BEND – Two people were hurt in a rear-end crash in Todd County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Monday just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 71 and South Street West in Eagle Bend.

Both vehicles involved, a Jeep and a van, were northbound on Highway 71. The driver of the Jeep, 80-year old Sharon Quale of Eagle Bend, was attempting to make a left turn onto South Street West when she was rear ended by the van, driven by 64-year-old Charles Larson of Eagle Bend.

Quale was taken to Wadena Hospital, and Larson was taken to Long Prairie Hospital, both with non-life-threatening injuries.