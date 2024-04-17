Two Inches of Rain in St. Cloud this Week

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud has had two inches of rain so far this week.

The National Weather Service says we officially had 1.71 inches of rain Tuesday at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

We've had another .38 of an inch from midnight through 5:00 a.m. bringing our total up to 2.09 inches.

The rain is expected to come to an end this morning.

St. Cloud is at just over three inches of rain for the month so far, which is nearly two inches above normal.

