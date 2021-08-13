Two Hurt, Two Arrested in South St. Cloud Shooting Thursday

ST. CLOUD -- Two people were hurt and two others were arrested after a shooting in south St. Cloud Thursday night.

St. Cloud Police were called to the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South at about 10:00 p.m. on a report of gunshots. Officers arrived at the scene and found evidence of shots fired but no victims were found in the area.

A short time later, a 21-year-old St. Cloud man arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds which appeared to be non-life-threatening. A short time later, a 16-year-old boy from Sauk Rapids arrived at the hospital, also with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police learned of an argument that broke out inside Go For It Gas prior to the shooting.

Police say after the argument, 32-year-old Justin Hudak of Sauk Rapids and the teenager got in his car and left the parking lot. Upon leaving, shots were fire from Hudak's vehicle toward the other group still in the parking lot and hitting the 21-year-old victim.

Police say another man, 21-year-old Davontae Dixon from St. Cloud, ran after Hudak's car and fired gunshots at it, striking the 16-year-old passenger.

Both Hudak and Dixon were later found and arrested. Police say they also recovered two handguns.

