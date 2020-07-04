Two Hurt in Watercraft Collision in Northern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Investigators are probing a Jet Ski crash on a northern Minnesota lake that left two people hurt.

The crash took place Friday afternoon on Little Sturgeon Lake in St. Louis County. Authorities say a man and woman from Hibbing were traveling east on their Jet Ski when they collided with a second Jet Ski traveling west.

All three people were thrown into the water. The Hibbing man and woman both sustained leg injuries and were transported to a hospital.

The rider on the other Jet Ski, a man from Chisholm, wasn't hurt. Investigators say alcohol was a factor.