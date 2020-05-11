Two Hurt in Three-Vehicle Crash near Monticello

MONTICELLO -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle pileup crash outside of Monticello.

The State Patrol says the crash happened Monday around 2:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-94 in Monticello Township.

A tractor-trailer driven by 29-year-old Dustin Srnsky of Thief River Falls was in the right lane when it rear-ended an SUV driven by 64-year old Gregg Anderson of Minneapolis. The SUV was stopped in the right lane due to a traffic backup. The impact of the crash pushed Anderson's SUV into the SUV in front of it, driven by 50-year-old Bryan Tarrolly of St. Cloud.

Anderson and his passenger, 62-year-old Dawn Jarl, were taken to North Memorial Hospital in Maple Grove with non-life threatening injuries. Srnsky and Tarrolly were not hurt.