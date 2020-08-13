Two Hurt in Semi-SUV Crash in Meeker County

DASSEL -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash between a semi and an SUV in Dassel.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Thursday around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway 15.

The semi, driven by 72-year-old Paul Weidenhoeft of Oconomowoc, WI was northbound on Highway 15, and the SUV, driven by 51-year-old Arick Kirk of Minneapolis was eastbound on Highway 12. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Both drivers were taken to Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.