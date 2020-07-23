Two Hurt in Rear End Crash in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH -- Two people were hurt in a rear end crash in St. Joseph Township Wednesday night.

The incident happened just after 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 2 and I-94.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Lynda Hartwig, of Albany, was stopped at the intersection waiting to turn onto the I-94 on ramp when she was rear ended by another vehicle.

Hartwig and the driver of the second vehicle, 27-year-old Steven Williams of St. Joseph, but suffered minor injuries but declined medical treatment.

Both vehicles were totaled.