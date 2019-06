SAUK CENTRE -- Two people were hurt in a rear-end crash on Interstate 94 on Saturday. The incident happened just before 12:00 p.m. near Sauk Centre.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 33-year-old Jaclyn Rodman of Blaine, was going east on Interstate 94 when it was rear-ended by a second car driven by 31-year-old Travis Hott of Glenwood.

Both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries. Hott was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital for treatment.