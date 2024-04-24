Two Hurt in Crash Involving Car, Semi Near Clearwater

CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a collision between a car and a semi on Interstate 94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Both vehicles were going east near Clearwater in Wright County when they collided.

The driver of the car, 28-year-old Njindo Ngami of Grand Forks, North Dakota was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the semi, 50-year-old Khalid Amjahdi of Niles, Illinois also had non-life-threatening injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

The semi-driver, a 42-year-old man from Chicago, was not hurt.

