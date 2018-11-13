Two Hurt After Semi-Involved Crash Near Long Prairie

LONG PRAIRIE -- Two were hurt in a crash involving a semi on Highway 71, just south of Long Prairie Tuesday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 11:15 a.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 38-year-old Sarah Vie of Ottertail was waiting to make a left turn from southbound 71 to 194th Street. At the same time, a semi driven by 54-year-old Timothy Caspersen of Avon was also heading south on 71.

The patrol says Caspersen looked away and did not notice Vie waiting to turn.

Caspersen swerved striking Vie's vehicle and the trailer of a pickup driven by 34-year-old Richard Eoff of Browerville. Eoff was heading north on 71.

Both Vie and Caspersen were brought to Long Prairie Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Eoff was not hurt.