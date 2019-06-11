Two From Sauk Rapids Hurt in Crash On Highway 10

ST. CLOUD -- Two people from Sauk Rapids were hurt in a crash on Highway 10 in St. Cloud. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of westbound Highway 10 and 12th Street Southeast.

A car driven by 28-year-old Casey Mason of St. Michael was going west on 12th Street trying to turn onto the highway when she collided with another car.

The second car was driven by 69-year-old Phyllis Lenarz of Sauk Rapids. She and her passenger 70-year-old Thomas Lenarz of Sauk Rapids were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Mason was not hurt.