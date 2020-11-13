Two Exhibits Closing at Stearns History Museum

ST. CLOUD -- There’s still time to catch two exhibits at the Stearns History Museum before they conclude their runs this month.

The “Rightfully Hers” and “Green Card Voices” exhibits highlighting the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage under the 19th Amendment and first-generation immigrants and refugees in central Minnesota will close on November 25th.

The closures will make way for two new displays. In December, a humanitarian exhibit titled “What We Fought For” will open followed by “Why Old Places Matter” in 2021.

The museum is open by appointment only from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and extended hours on Thursday.

To schedule a visit, you can call the Stearns History Museum at 320-253-8424.