Two Arrested After Morrison County Traffic Stop

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Morrison County traffic stop led to the seizure of more than five ounces of methamphetamine Tuesday.

A sheriff's deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 10 near Cushing at around 2:10 a.m. The officer became suspicious of drug activity and deployed his police dog.

A search of the vehicle turned up the drugs after the dog alerted to the presence of narcotics.

Officers arrested the driver, 27-year-old Reba Lego of Grand Forks, and her passenger, 43-year-old Toni Myhre of Mahnomen. Both are being held in the Morrison County Jail while awaiting formal charges.

