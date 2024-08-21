Two Arrested After Morrison County Traffic Stop
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Morrison County traffic stop led to the seizure of more than five ounces of methamphetamine Tuesday.
A sheriff's deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 10 near Cushing at around 2:10 a.m. The officer became suspicious of drug activity and deployed his police dog.
A search of the vehicle turned up the drugs after the dog alerted to the presence of narcotics.
Officers arrested the driver, 27-year-old Reba Lego of Grand Forks, and her passenger, 43-year-old Toni Myhre of Mahnomen. Both are being held in the Morrison County Jail while awaiting formal charges.
