Two Area Students Competing In Scripps National Spelling Bee

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJON News) -- The Scripps National Spelling Bee is in full swing and there are two area students taking part. North Junior High's Leyla Jacobson was eliminated in the first round on Tuesday on the word Inugsuk.

Get our free mobile app

Royalton's William Rausch has advanced to the fourth round so far. In round 1 he correctly spelled neophiliac, in round two he correctly gave the meaning for the word clavichord, and in round 3 he spelled caprifig.

Round 4 is Wednesday along with the quarterfinals and the finals are on Thursday. Use this link to follow the spelling bee live.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Explore Royalton, Minnesota in Pictures

This Mint Green Home For Sale in St. Cloud Is a Vintage Dream