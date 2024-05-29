Two Area Students Competing In Scripps National Spelling Bee
WASHINGTON D.C. (WJON News) -- The Scripps National Spelling Bee is in full swing and there are two area students taking part. North Junior High's Leyla Jacobson was eliminated in the first round on Tuesday on the word Inugsuk.
Royalton's William Rausch has advanced to the fourth round so far. In round 1 he correctly spelled neophiliac, in round two he correctly gave the meaning for the word clavichord, and in round 3 he spelled caprifig.
Round 4 is Wednesday along with the quarterfinals and the finals are on Thursday. Use this link to follow the spelling bee live.
