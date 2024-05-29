Two Area Students Competing In Scripps National Spelling Bee

Two Area Students Competing In Scripps National Spelling Bee

Drew Angerer, Getty Images

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJON News) -- The Scripps National Spelling Bee is in full swing and there are two area students taking part. North Junior High's Leyla Jacobson was eliminated in the first round on Tuesday on the word Inugsuk.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Royalton's William Rausch has advanced to the fourth round so far. In round 1 he correctly spelled neophiliac, in round two he correctly gave the meaning for the word clavichord, and in round 3 he spelled caprifig.

Round 4 is Wednesday along with the quarterfinals and the finals are on Thursday. Use this link to follow the spelling bee live.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Come Explore Royalton, Minnesota in Pictures

 

This Mint Green Home For Sale in St. Cloud Is a Vintage Dream

 

How To Plant Your Own Hanging Flower Baskets

Filed Under: North Juniro High, royalton schools, scripps national spelling bee
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON