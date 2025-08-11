MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Twins have announced plans for a special in-game radiothon during their upcoming weekend series with Detroit.

During the four-game series from Thursday through Sunday, they'll be raising awareness and money for the Salvation Army's Bed & Bread Club. It's a monthly giving program to help with emergency and transitional housing.

Now in its second season, the Twins-Salvation Army radiothon is believed to be the first of its kind in Major League Baseball.

Each Twins radio broadcast during the series will feature three separate, one-minute and 45-second segments dedicated to the radiothon. These vignettes will showcase stories of individuals and families that have benefited from the Bed & Bread Club.

The Twins Radio Network has more than 80 radio stations - including 1240AM/95.3 FM WJON - in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, northern Iowa, and western Wisconsin.

The Twins and the Tigers play at:

6:40 p.m. on Thursday

7:10 p.m. on Friday

6:15 p.m. on Saturday

1:10 p.m. on Sunday