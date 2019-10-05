Twins Drop ALDS Opener to Yankees

The Minnesota Twins lost the opening game of the American League Division Series in New York on Friday.

After a solid start, the Twins fell behind the Yankees and never caught back up. Jorge Polanco hit a solo home run in the first inning and Nelson Cruz added another in the third to give Minnesota an early 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, New York took over, scoring three runs, their first of the night, to steal the lead. Minnesota came back to tie in the fifth with Luiz Arraez scoring on a hit from Polanco off the last pitch thrown by Yankee starter James Paxton.

In the bottom frame, New York scored two runs and again took the lead. The Twins tried to rally in the top of the sixth with their third home run of the night coming off the bat of Miguel Sano. That was the last run Minnesota would score as fell to the Yankees 10-4.

Jose Berrios threw six strikeouts, four hits, and one run. The bullpen had its share of struggles in the loss. Zack Littel gave up two earned runs, Cody Stashak allowed two more, and Kyle Gibson added three.

On the flip side, Tyler Duffey and Brusdar Graterol combined for five strikeouts, one hit, and no runs.

The Twins fall to 0-1 in the series and will play game two against the Yankees on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. on Am 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.