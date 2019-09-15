Twins Crush Cleveland in Split Doubleheader

Following a rain delay from Friday, the Twins got two important wins over the Cleveland Indians in Saturday's split doubleheader.

At the time of the delay, the game stood at 2-2 going into the third inning. The slate was wiped clean to start play on Saturday, but Jorge Polanco, who scored a two-run home run to put the Twins up the night before, duplicated his smash hit. Twins won it 2-0.

Cleveland had the lead early in the second game. Tying the Twins 2-2 after one, and then adding three more before the start of the fifth. Minnesota came back a little in the sixth to close the gap to 5-4, but it was a grand slam by Miguel Sano in the eighth that cemented the win for the Twins. The bullpen shut out the Indians the rest of the way, and Minnesota won it 9-5.

The Twins improve to 91-57 and hold a solid five-and-a-half game lead over Cleveland. The two teams will face off for the final time this season on Sunday. Pre-game starts at 11:00 a.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.