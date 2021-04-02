Twins Choke In Ninth, Wild Survive Vegas – Friday Sports Blast

The Twins blew a late lead in their season opener, the Wild outlasted Vegas in Sin City and the Granite City Lumberjacks came up short against Willmar in a playoff game. Here's a look at the results from Thursday and what to look forward to on Friday.

- The Minnesota Twins blew a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning and fell 6-5 in ten innings to the Brewers in Milwaukee. Byron Buxton hit a home run in the loss for the Twins, while Max Kepler added three hits.

The Twins get Friday off before taking on the Brewers Saturday night at 6 p.m.

- The Minnesota Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a game decided by the shootout Thursday. Kirill Kaprizov and Jared Spurgeon both scored goals in regulation for Minnesota and Kevin Fiala notched the deciding goal in the shootout.

The Wild will take on the Golden Knights again on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

- The Granite City Lumberjacks fell 4-3 to Willmar in the first game of their best-of-three playoff series. The teams will meet again Friday night at 6:10 p.m. at Willmar.

FRIDAY

- The St. Cloud State baseball team will host Minnesota State at Joe Faber Field for its first home games in nearly two years. First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. and over 600 fans are permitted to attend the game.

- The St. Cloud State softball team is also home today at Selke Field for a doubleheader with Augustana. First pitch is scheduled for noon.

- St. John's University baseball will play a pair of games at Gustavus beginning at 1 p.m.

- St. Cloud Technical And Community College baseball will take on Hibbing at the MAC for a pair of games beginning at 2 p.m.

- The boys hockey tournament continues at Xcel Energy Center with both the Class A and AA semifinals:

East Grand Forks vs Gentry Academy 11 am

Dodge County vs Little Falls 1 pm

Wayzata vs Lakeville South 6 pm

Maple Grove vs Eden Prairie 8 pm

- The St. Cloud Norsemen will host Minot at the MAC. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30.

- The Minnesota Timberwolves will play against the Grizzlies in Memphis. (7 p.m., WJON).