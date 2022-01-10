Twin Cities News Anchor Hit Internet Gold with this Blooper

Twin Cities News Anchor Hit Internet Gold with this Blooper

When you are in the business of broadcasting, this happens.  It happens to everyone at one time or another.  It really doesn't matter how long you've been in the business, there will be some embarrassing moment that happens.  Some of them are worse than others, and some are more noticeable than others. And when you add the video and social media to the equation, it can be "internet gold".  And unfortunately for the person that it happened to, it can live on indefinitely.  But fortunately for other people, there is the laughter component, and sometimes we all need that.  And, you need to be able to laugh at yourself as well.


 

Like he says here- it happens to everyone.  But it can stand out a bit more than other times.  Especially when you are referring to something so significant and tragic in our history, it's really unexpected.

Another person had a different reaction... with some scotch going in the wrong place.

 


