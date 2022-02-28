Turnpike Troubadours to Play At The Ledge Amphitheater in June

WAITE PARK -- The Turnpike Troubadours are making a stop in Waite Park as part of their upcoming world tour.

The group is schedule to perform at The Ledge Amphitheater on June 11th. They will be joined by special guest Steve Earl & The Dukes and Old 97's.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday and can be found on ticketmaster.

This year marks the second full season of music scheduled at The Ledge which includes performances by The Goo Goo Dolls, Aaron Lewis, and Bonnie Raitt