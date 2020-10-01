Trump Plans to Slash Refugee Admissions to US to Record Low

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- The Trump administration has proposed further slashing the number of refugees the United States accepts to a new record low number in the coming year.

In a notice to Congress late Wednesday, the government intends to let in 15,000 refugees in 2021. That's 3,000 fewer than the 18,000 ceiling the administration set for the fiscal year 2020.

The president is required by law to consult with Congress before making his determination, though ultimately it is up to him.

The Trump administration froze refugee admissions in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.