Trump Administration Announces Federal Funding Freeze Rescinded

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) -- President Donald Trump’s budget office has announced they are rescinding Monday’s order to freeze federal funding nationwide.

This comes after mass panic, national outcry, and 23 states, including Minnesota, suing Trump for the order, and a federal judge blocking the freeze until Monday, February 3rd.

Trump initially cited the freeze due to a necessary review of across-the-board spending.

The White House says all other executive orders remain in place.