Truck Driver Rescued After Rig Rolls Into Water
ALBANY (WJON News) -- A truck driver is okay after rolling his rig.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened on Friday at about 9:20 a.m. in Albany Township.
Fifty-two-year-old Thomas Messer of Sauk Centre was traveling east on County Road 156 with an oil and propane fuel truck when the tires lost traction with the roadway. The truck went into the ditch and rolled onto its roof in about three feet of water.
Messer became trapped inside the cab of the truck and was unable to get out due to the truck being partially submerged. He was freed from the cab by the Albany and Avon Fire Departments.
He was cleared on the scene and had no injuries.
