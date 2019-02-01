OTSEGO -- Troopers say an aggressive driver is to blame for causing two other vehicles to crash. It happened on eastbound Interstate 94 near Otsego in Wright County just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

A car driven by 45-year-old Michael Leclair of Maple Grove was being tailgated by the aggressive driver in the left lane, when that driver passed Leclair in the right lane and then cut back into the left lane and brake checked LeClair, coming to a complete stop in the left lane.

Leclair hit the brakes and was rear-ended by another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was 25-year-old Tanesha Gillett of St. Cloud. She and her passenger 25-year-old Carlie Stepaniak of St. Cloud were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Leclair told troopers the aggressive driver got out of his vehicle and was yelling and then left the scene of the crash.