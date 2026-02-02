December 20, 1989 - January 30, 2026

Trisha Marie Hedburg, 36, succumbed to her battle with cancer on January 30th, 2026, surrounded by her loving family and her four beloved Australian Shepherds. She fought bravely and courageously for 13 years, meanwhile being a beacon of hope for many others who had to face their own battles, inspiring them to find strength in their own fight.

Trisha was born on December 20th, 1989, in Buffalo, Minnesota, to Robert Baumann and Donna Baumann (Carlson). She was raised alongside three brothers and one sister. Trisha graduated from Eden Valley-Watkins High School, where she was involved in numerous activities including Girl Scouts, soccer, drama, choir, speech, and National Honor Society. During her high school career she passionately studied German and studied abroad most of her senior year in Germany. She was known early on for her dedication, kindness, and ability to excel in everything she pursued. At just 15 years old, Trisha began working at Jack’s in Watkins. She later worked at Target while being promoted over numerous positions for 10 years, Anderson Trucking for 5 years, and most recently at Kwik Trip for a total of 8 years (before, during, and after Anderson Trucking) where she made lasting friendships and touched countless lives. No matter where she worked, Trisha left an impact - she was dependable, compassionate, and genuinely cared for all the people around her.

In 2018, Trisha married the love of her life, Derek Hedburg. Together they built a life full of adventure, love, and a companionship that was unwavering regardless of how many times it was tested. The two of them often said “as long as we’re together, we can get through anything.” They truly were a team that supported each other regardless of the situation. She became a devoted and loving bonus mom to Katrina “Neely,” a role she cherished deeply. She fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a mother. Despite being unable to have children of her own, she loved her bonus daughter as her own. Trisha loved flagging at motocross races as well as going to motocross events, traveling in their RV, and attending concerts and benefits supporting others. She enjoyed many outdoor activities including kayaking, swimming, hiking, and just being outdoors. Trisha supported her husband Derek in many hobbies he enjoyed regardless of how ridiculous they may be, and most of all spending time with him and their dogs. She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews. Trisha was a member of Rice Women of Today, Twin Cities Jet Pilots (TCJP), ran Central Minnesota Ice Racing (CMIR) with her husband Derek, and was passionately involved in District 23 Amateur Motocross. As her illness progressed, Trisha found comfort in her husband, her family, and being an aunt. She loved everyone as family, regardless of bloodlines, and was often described as the glue that held people together. She was a best friend to many, a source of strength to all, and someone who could always be counted on. As long as she had breath in her lungs, she gave everything she had to those around her and always lived her life to the fullest.

She is preceded in death by her father Robert Baumann, her uncle Alan Baumann, and her grandfather’s Philip Baumann and John Carlson. She is survived by her loving husband Derek Hedburg of Rice, their daughter Katrina Neely Hedburg of Rice, Derek’s daughter Geniveve Rose Billig of St. Cloud, and her four Australian Shepherds, D.O.G., A.N.D., C.A.T., and M.O.O.; her mother Donna Baumann of Cold Spring; her brothers and spouses, Travis Baumann and his significant other MacKenzie Huntington of Mason City IA, Trent Baumann and his wife Linda Heinen of Avon, and Trevor Baumann and his wife Renee Baumann of Oak Grove, and her sister Tracy Baumann and her significant other Dylan Monson (we’re still waiting...) of Becker; her grandmothers Joyce Carlson of Cold Spring and Marolyn Baumann of Oak Grove; her in-laws - Derek’s parents - Thomas Hedburg of Sartell and Cynthia Lamp of Sartell; her brother-in-law Dean Hedburg of Rice and her sister-in-law Jena Albers and husband James Albers of Cold Spring; her 3 nieces and 3 nephews and one more of each on the way; and many, many friends who loved her dearly.

Trisha leaves behind a legacy of kindness, strength, and unconditional love – and a space at every table and in every heart that can never be filled.

A Celebration of Life will be held on February 28th, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at The Park Event Center in Waite Park.

She will be missed beyond words, but she will NEVER be forgotten.

We will love you forever, Trisha. Rest well; you earned it.

~~~

My wonderful wife Trisha was such an amazing woman and truly my best friend. I loved her so very much and together we were a team that could accomplish anything. I’m so very lost without her and I have no idea how I will ever recover from losing someone who was my entire world. She was truly perfect. She never did anything wrong, didn’t break the law, wouldn’t even bend the rules. We supported each other when needed and leaned on each other when we couldn’t find the strength to continue forward on our own. I truly have lost half of myself, and I don’t think I will ever get that back. People have used the expression ‘she gained her wings’, but I believe she always had them; she just never used them until now. I will never stop loving you my dear sweet Trisha”

— Your Loving Husband, Derek