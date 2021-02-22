Trial Beginning for 2nd Man Charged in Red Carpet Fatal Stabbing

CORRECTION: Court records show Johnson has waived his right to a jury trial and will now allow a judge to determine his case through a court trial.

ST. CLOUD -- The trial of a man charged in connection to a fatal stabbing at the Red Carpet begins Monday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Christopher Johnson is charged with two counts of 2nd-degree murder. He is one of three men charged in the murder of 29-year-old Unity McGill in December 2019.

Twenty-nine-year-old Lawrence Johnson and 28-year-old Bryant Stephenson were also charged in the case. A jury found Lawrence Johnson guilty of 2nd-degree murder last October.

Bryant Stephenson (left) and Lawrence Johnson - Stearns County Jail

The men are accused of stabbing McGill on the bar's dance floor following a fight with another man. Security removed the three after the initial altercation, but according to court records, surveillance video shows them sneaking back into the bar and attacking McGill.

Stephenson has a settlement conference scheduled for April 12th. Lawrence Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on March 17th.