Calvin

Calvin is in the Adoption Ambassadors program, meaning he's been spending time in a foster home to get a break from the shelter (and learn some manners). Calvin is a little more than a year old, neutered, and a Lab/poodle mix. He's also a big puppy at heart who needs to continue with his obedience training. Calvin would love an active household that ensures he gets plenty of exercise and mental stimulation. Calvin is a little bit of an escape artist, so a home with a high fence would be ideal for him. Calvin should not be left alone with any blankets, beds, tennis balls, or stuffed animals as he ingests them, which can lead to a costly surgery. (Hey, he's a goofball!) A generous anonymous donor has offered to cover half of Calvin's adoption fee. Contact TCHS today to arrange to meet Calvin.

Jasper

Jasper is 3-year-old neutered cat. He’s been a love bug to TCHS staff and is one friendly, laid-back guy. Although he's done well with kids in the past, he’s really looking for a low-key household. Jasper doesn't play very often, but when the mood strikes, he loves chasing a laser pointer (and believes someday he'll catch it). Jasper is on a special diet to maintain his urinary health. Jasper’s adoption fee would be waived for senior citizen or veteran.

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page. Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.