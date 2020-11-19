Tri-County Humane Society to Strictly Enforce Appointment-Only Policy

ST. CLOUD – The Tri-County Humane Society (TCHS) will no longer allow any walk-in traffic amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.

TCHS, located at 735 8th Street Northeast, says individuals interested in adopting will have to schedule an appointment in advance. All appointments to rehome animals were already by-appointment only.

The organization says it has preferred for visitors call ahead since the beginning of the pandemic, but has worked to accommodate walk-ins whenever possible.

“We have to balance being a responsible community partner with finding these animals homes,” Executive Director Vicki Davis said. “We are so heartened by the fact that so many people want to adopt. We don’t want that to stop, of course. But we have to keep the health and safety of our community in mind.”

TCHS opened a new, larger shelter earlier this year, but Davis says the amount of recent traffic still needs to be dialed back in order to keep staff, volunteers, and customers healthy.

“We know our community understands that if the staff and volunteers are sick, there won’t be anyone to care for these animals,” she said. “We are still operating and looking forward to continuing to do so. We just ask for the public’s patience while we try to do our part.”

TCHS's appointment-only policy will be in effect for an indefinite amount of time. To make an appointment, call 320-252-0896.