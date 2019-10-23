Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Roger & Shakespeare

Roger

Roger, a neutered 2-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix has done well with cats and dogs in the past, but he’d be best suited for a home with older or no children. Roger could use a weight loss and exercise program - luckily, he loves to play and be outside. For further self-improvement, Roger (and those around him!) would benefit from him attending some obedience classes to help build his self-confidence and social skills

Shakespeare

Shakespeare is looking for a home that’ll help him get on the right body sculpting track. This adorable 5-year-old neutered Snowshoe mix needs to lose some weight (he weighs 22 pounds!) or his health could be affected long term. He’s done well with other cats, dogs, and kids of all ages in his previous home. Shakespeare is extremely affectionate and adores attention. He’s quite the talker and will hold a conversation with anyone who’ll listen! His adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page. Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.