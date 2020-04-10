Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Peep & Patchy and Topez

Peep & Patchy

New to the small animal room is a pair of 7 month old parakeets. Peep (who is blue and white) and Patchy (green and yellow) are a bonded pair of brothers. They’ve been getting introduced to being handled and will come to your hand if you have a treat for them. Peep and Patchy come with a full set-up of cage and supplies. Because parakeets bond in pairs, these two will go home together.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Topez

Topez is a beautiful 7-month-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. He’s been sweet with staff since arrival. He’s done well with children but he is high energy, so he jumps on them sometimes. He’s still fine-tuning his house-training skills, so his new owner should be prepared to keep him on a consistent schedule. Topez has tons of puppy energy and will need someone willing to work with him to provide stability, routine and training to ensure he develops proper manners; obedience training would be a great focus for him. If you need an exercise partner, Topez might be your guy!

To do our best to ensure the safety of our customers, staff, and volunteers amid Covid-19 concerns, we are switching to adoptions and viewing by appointment only. We are doing this to help keep our public traffic limited and follow health guidelines. Please call us ahead at 320-252-0896 if there is a specific animal you are interested in meeting and possibly adopting or if you currently have a deposit on a pet and would like to complete the adoption. Our current business hours are 12-5pm daily. We want to ensure we can continue to serve the animals and people of our community, but we also must do our part to be responsible during this public health issue. Thank you for understanding and helping ensure our staff, volunteers, and community stay healthy.