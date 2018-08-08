Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Oliver & Jessup

Oliver

Oliver is a 4.5 year old neutered cat that lived easily with dogs and other cats in the past. He isn’t much of a lap cat, but would enjoy lounging on the couch next to you. This friendly feline has some dog-like qualities such as playing fetch with his toys and following you around the house. He tolerates brushing in short doses which is good since he has that long beautiful hair. Oliver’s adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran and he qualifies for our Name Your Price Promotion for everyone else.

Jessup

Jessup is 4 years old, neutered and weighs in at 49 pounds. He really likes his treats and will "beg" for them on his hind legs. Jessup has been enjoying massages from Hands Healing Hounds and keeps his kennel nice and clean. When he picks his person, he is fiercely loyal. Jessup is quite the ladies’ man, but is a bit leery of men and certain people. He’s has been waiting for his new home for over a month now and is one of the few select dogs whose adoption fee is Name Your Own Price

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page . Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.