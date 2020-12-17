Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Marge and Mikey

Mikey

Meet Mikey! This 5-month-old spayed female kitten has an endearing head tilt -- she’s been medically cleared for adoption and the tilt doesn’t affect her one bit, in fact she looks like she's listening really closely to you when you talk to her! Mikey's foster home described her as a super-sweet girl; she’s is a big fan of attention and back/tummy scratches. Mikey loves to play and so far her favorite toys have had feathers. (Check out the TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe for ideas!) She doesn't like being picked up, but she enjoys hopping into her human's lap and watching TV. Being adopted with a friend or into a home with an outgoing, confident resident cat might help her feel more assured in her new home. She did well with the resident dog while in foster care. Mikey would thrive in a calm home that will give her ample time to adjust.

Marge

Marge is large (70 pounds!) and in charge - she's bouncy and outgoing, and she could definitely benefit from some obedience training. This 1-year-old Mastiff mix came to Tri-County Humane Society without much background information. All introductions to new pets and people should be slow and proper. Learning basic manners and how to properly walk on a leash would be a great start for this girl! Marge will be in need of plenty of exercise and playtime to keep her entertained; check out durable toys in the TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe! (All profits go back to the animals.)

Appointments are necessary for surrendering, viewing or adopting animals. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5. Pre-shop on the website, www.tricountyhumanesociety.org.