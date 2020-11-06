Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Lucy and Pretty Girl

Lucy

Did you know that November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month? Well, Lucy here is our poster cat for it. This 12-year-old spayed and declawed cat still has plenty of spunk and spirit - she loves to play with jingle balls and shiny tinsel balls. She also enjoys ANY kind of cat treat and does well being brushed. Lucy would likely do best in a quiet home where she can adjust to her new life at her own pace with her own support staff. Unlike with a kitten, with Lucy, what you see is what you get! She's sometimes sassy, sometimes sweet, but always a good girl. Her adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Pretty Girl

Pretty Girl is looking for a home! This 2-year-old spayed cat has been described as calm and sweet, but she has an independent personality and prefers not to be held. She’s been OK with smaller dogs, but she’s scared of big dogs. (She doesn't particularly like small children either, but she should be fine with older ones.) Pretty Girl lived with other cats in her previous home. She likes to play with jingle ball toys and is quite a skilled mouser. Her adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Appointments are necessary for surrendering, viewing or adopting animals. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5. Pre-shop on the website, www.tricountyhumanesociety.org