Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Dot & Olivia

Dot

Meet Dot - she’s at Kitty Korner waiting for her next chapter to begin! This 7-year-old spayed kitty wants to be the star of the show and doesn’t want to compete with any other cats in her new home. She hasn’t had a chance to meet dogs yet, but has been around kids of all ages and did well with them. She’s used to being fed twice a day, morning and evening. She’ll come to you when she wants attention and especially loves cheek and chin scratches. Dot is front declawed, so she should be an indoor-only cat. Her adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran. TCHS Kitty Korner is located at 1715 1st St. South, St. Cloud (corner of Washington Memorial Drive and Division Street).

Olivia

Olivia is a 1-year-old California Rex mix rabbit who is looking for a new home. She’s not the biggest fan of being picked up, but she loves being pet while her feet are firmly on the floor. She was litter box trained, had been around kids and did well with them as long as they respected her boundaries and didn't try to pick her up. Olivia loves all fruits and veggies for an occasional snack and would appreciate supervised time outside of her cage to explore and get some exercise. All rabbits are spayed or neutered prior to adoption.

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page. Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.