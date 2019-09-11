Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Delsi & Bowser

Delsi

Delsi came to us back in May and spent time in a foster home raising her kittens. Her kittens have all found new homes so now its Delsi’s turn! This 2-year-old spayed feline is a mix of sweet and sassy! She’s not a huge fan of being held, but definitely loves attention on her terms. Her purr motor is in tip-top running order and she loves to play with catnip mice. It may take Delsi a little time to warm up to her new surroundings, but her companionship will be worth the extra time and TLC. Delsi’s adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Bowser

Bowser is a 2 year old American Staffordshire terrier mix in the market for a dog savvy best friend. This 82 pound big lug is basically an overgrown puppy that could use some more attention to his obedience training. He’s made great strides here learning how to “sit” and we’re continuing to work on his leash manners. Bowser is treat motivated which really helps with training efforts. We don’t know how he’ll do with other pets so a meet and greet will need to be done with any resident dogs. Bowser has a goofy personality and absolutely loves playing in the kiddie pool whether there’s water in it or not!

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page. Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.