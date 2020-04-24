Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Capri & O’Malley

Capri

Capri is a 5 year old American Staffordshire Terrier mix who has done well with children in the past. We’re going to recommend she go to a home without cats due to her high prey drive. Capri loves to snuggle on the couch and prefers to sleep with her people at night. She’s spayed and is used to being kenneled when left alone. Capri has been waiting for a new home since February and is more than ready to start a new chapter in the book of Capri!.

All adoptions are by appointment – call 320-252-0896 to make one to meet Capri.

O'Malley

O'Malley is a neutered 3-year-old cat who came to Tri-County Humane Society as a transfer from another facility. Because of this, we don't know too much about his past. He’s been sweet but shy with shelter staff. Once this handsome boy has warmed up, he shows the capacity for being a huge cuddle bug! O’Malley enjoys lots of pets, and ear scratches are his weakness. His adoption fee would be waived for senior citizens or veterans. All adoptions are by appointment – call 320-252-0896 to make one to meet O’Malley.

To do our best to ensure the safety of our customers, staff, and volunteers amid Covid-19 concerns, we are switching to adoptions and viewing by appointment only. We are doing this to help keep our public traffic limited and follow health guidelines. Please call us ahead at 320-252-0896 if there is a specific animal you are interested in meeting and possibly adopting or if you currently have a deposit on a pet and would like to complete the adoption. Our current business hours are 12-5pm daily. We want to ensure we can continue to serve the animals and people of our community, but we also must do our part to be responsible during this public health issue. Thank you for understanding and helping ensure our staff, volunteers, and community stay healthy.