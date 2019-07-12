Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Cabela & Leslie

Cabela

Cabela is a 3-year-old spayed German Shepherd mix who has been good with children, but can be selective about who will be her canine friends. She hasn’t had the chance to meet cats yet. Cabela has some anxiety when it comes to thunderstorms and loud noises. A home where someone is home most of the time would be ideal for this girl. She's super smart and would do well with additional obedience training. Cabela loves to go swimming and playing fetch is her favorite game.

Leslie

Leslie is a super sweet 1 year old spayed cat waiting to find her storybook ending at our cat adoption center, the Kitty Korner (1715 1st St. S. St. Cloud). It’s unknown if Leslie has lived with other pets in the past so slow and proper introductions would be important. She’s a laid back kind of girl and although it may take her a little time to warm up to a new environment, Leslie will make a great companion once she’s comfortable. Leslie qualifies for our Name Your Own Price promotion on same day adoptions and her adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page. Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.