Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Bruiser and Hollywood

Bruiser

Bruiser is a lovable 1year old Am Staff mix, who, with his high-energy, will need plenty of exercise for his mind and body to stay in tip-top shape. A good quality diet and interactive toys should be provided to keep him as happy as can be. Bruiser already knows the commands "sit", "down", and "shake" and is highly treat motivated which will help for future training. Bruiser loves to go for walks and does well on the leash. We don't know how he'll do with other dogs or cats so slow and proper introductions will be important with any resident pets.

Hollywood

Hollywood is a 10 year old neutered cat who has a little bit of a star attitude - he wants a quiet place where he can be the solo cat because he doesn’t like to share the spotlight! He’s slowly coming out of his shell at the shelter; he just needs some more coaching and coaxing. This actor has his greatest role yet to play: Your new best friend! Have your people call his people (that's us) to arrange an audition with him. His adoption fee can be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Appointments are necessary for surrendering, viewing or adopting animals. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5. Pre-shop on the website, www.tricountyhumanesociety.org.

