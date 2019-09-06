Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Bella & Mittens

Bella

Bella is a beautiful German Shepherd and Yellow Lab mix who’s spayed and just under 3 years old. Bella is going to do best in a home without other pets and with a family that has some extra time to work on her obedience training and socialization. She’s a sweet yet timid dog and tends to be a bit unsure of new people and situations. Bella’s used to being kenneled when left alone and at night prefers to sleep with her people if allowed. Bella loves chew bones and squeaky toys.

Mittens

Mittens is a 4 ½ year old neutered cat and member of our Adoption Ambassador program, meaning he's relying on his foster family to find a new home for him. He's been with TCHS for almost three full months, and although his foster mom is taking purr-fect care of him, we'd love to see him in a permanent home! Because he bonds closely to his special person, Mittens can be a bit wary of new people he doesn’t know. He might do best in a quiet, low-key home. He would love a cat tree, toys, and someone who understands him! Mittens’ adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page. Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.