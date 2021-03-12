Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Alice and Trixie

Alice

Alice is looking for a home that will help her get on the right track to better health! This 4-year-old spayed cat is a bit overweight at 14 pounds, which could negatively affect her health, comfort, and well-being. Her new people should offer a portion-controlled diet and make available plenty of enrichment toys and activities to help her burn calories. She also needs help grooming; she has long hair that needs to be kept free of mats. Because she was a transfer to TCHS, we don't know how she is with other pets or with children. (She doesn't seem too pleased with the other cats in the cat room, but that could just be the setting.) She’d rather not be picked up, thank you, but she’s a big fan of getting pets on the head. Her adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Trixie

Trixie is a 4-year-old Shepherd mix who's ready for a new home! She came in as a transfer, so we don’t know much about her background, including whether she’s met children or other pets. Slow and proper introductions are always recommended; ask a TCHS staff for details. Shepherds are highly intelligent and active dogs who want to have jobs to do. Trixie will need plenty of exercise to burn some energy. May we suggest the TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe for toy ideas? All profits go back to the animals!

Appointments are necessary for surrendering, viewing or adopting animals. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5. Pre-shop on the website, www.tricountyhumanesociety.org.

